EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get EXPERIAN PLC/ADR alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXPGY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

EXPGY stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (EXPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.