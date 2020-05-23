Experian (LON:EXPN) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Experian to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Experian from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,660 ($34.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Experian to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,440 ($32.10).

EXPN opened at GBX 2,676 ($35.20) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion and a PE ratio of 36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,363.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,492.11. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,926 ($38.49).

In other Experian news, insider Mike Rogers bought 6,000 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,242 ($29.49) per share, with a total value of £134,520 ($176,953.43).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

