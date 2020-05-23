Experian (LON:EXPN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target (down previously from GBX 2,850 ($37.49)) on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC raised shares of Experian to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,640 ($34.73) in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,440 ($32.10).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,676 ($35.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,363.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,492.11. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,926 ($38.49).

In other news, insider Mike Rogers acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,242 ($29.49) per share, with a total value of £134,520 ($176,953.43).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

