ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) Short Interest Update

ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 18.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.3 days.

In other ExOne news, CEO John Hartner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $45,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,996.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ExOne during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExOne during the fourth quarter worth about $7,833,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ExOne by 1,085.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExOne during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExOne during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XONE opened at $8.10 on Friday. ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.41.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. ExOne had a negative net margin of 24.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExOne will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XONE. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ExOne in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ExOne from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ExOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

