Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

EURN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Euronav from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of EURN opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Euronav had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 52,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Euronav by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Euronav by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 96,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

