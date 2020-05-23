ETRADE Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $63.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.46. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($1.35). Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. BidaskClub raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

