ETRADE Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.96.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $202.35 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

