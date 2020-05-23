ETRADE Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $36.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

