ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $984,000 Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 329,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 162,019 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 160,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 129,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

