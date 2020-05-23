ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $897,000 Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.23.

NYSE UHS opened at $105.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

