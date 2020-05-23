ETRADE Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,297 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AES by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,251,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,702,000 after buying an additional 30,109,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,919,000 after buying an additional 8,346,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,806,000 after buying an additional 2,866,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,576,000 after buying an additional 2,033,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,829,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,087,000 after buying an additional 1,186,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other AES news, Director Tarun Khanna bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $48,461.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $48,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $5,835,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 539,293 shares of company stock valued at $6,277,461. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $12.24 on Friday. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

