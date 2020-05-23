Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of ANF opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 256,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

