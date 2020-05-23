Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitable from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Equitable from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of EQH opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. Equitable has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane bought 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Stansfield bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 59,475 shares of company stock worth $868,606. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,389 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,415 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

