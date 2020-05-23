Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EFSC. BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $704.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.98.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,813.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,731,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,459,000 after acquiring an additional 103,346 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 981,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,334,000 after acquiring an additional 55,715 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 145.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 715,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 424,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.