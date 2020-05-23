Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.43. Entercom Communications shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 4,126,444 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Joseph M. Field purchased 27,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $98,779.99. Also, Director Stefan M. Selig acquired 100,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,288.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,716,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,330 in the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Entercom Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $197.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 29.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. Analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Entercom Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

