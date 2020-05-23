Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Major Shareholder Joseph M. Field Buys 1,200,000 Shares

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) major shareholder Joseph M. Field bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,716,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ETM opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.70. Entercom Communications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $197.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 29.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,022,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after buying an additional 42,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Entercom Communications by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 407,915 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Entercom Communications by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,262 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Entercom Communications by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,198,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 815,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entercom Communications by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 589,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

