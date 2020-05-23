Enquest Plc (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enquest Plc (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENQUF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enquest from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Enquest in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enquest from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enquest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Enquest has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

