Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eidos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.91.

Shares of EIDX opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.09 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 16.97 and a quick ratio of 16.97. Eidos Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $66.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,774,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,889,000 after buying an additional 604,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $10,435,000. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.