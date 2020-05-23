Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) Stock Position Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,283 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,159,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 90,687 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 744,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 189,796 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 415.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 270,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 46,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. alerts:

Shares of ETG stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.