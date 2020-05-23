Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Short Interest Up 11.1% in May

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 230,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $754.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.93 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber acquired 1,185 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.70 per share, with a total value of $52,969.50. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 35.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188,884 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,659,000 after purchasing an additional 177,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 461.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 167,165 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

