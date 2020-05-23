Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.17% of Domtar worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Domtar by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domtar by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domtar alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UFS. Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. Domtar Corp has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. Domtar had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.