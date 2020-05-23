Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter worth $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,539,233.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 798,642 shares of company stock valued at $67,997,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

Shares of DOCU opened at $133.00 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $136.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

