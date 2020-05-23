Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 171.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.