Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 196.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 92,790 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $191,602,253.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

