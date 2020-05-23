DCC (LON:DCC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 8,963 ($117.90) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DCC from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on DCC from GBX 8,350 ($109.84) to GBX 6,030 ($79.32) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,160.20 ($94.19).

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 6,694 ($88.06) on Wednesday. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 3,463 ($45.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,527.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,009.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a GBX 95.79 ($1.26) dividend. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $49.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

