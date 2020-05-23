David A. Vort Sells 11,264 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $1,511,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,672.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRTC opened at $126.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.38. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $136.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average of $83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Irhythm Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

