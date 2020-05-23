Darin Lippoldt Sells 5,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $124.80 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $127.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average of $103.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
