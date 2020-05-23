Darin Lippoldt Sells 5,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $124.80 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $127.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average of $103.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

