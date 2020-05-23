D. Keith Mosing Sells 101,155 Shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Stock

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Director D. Keith Mosing sold 101,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $221,529.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,611,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,908,243.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

D. Keith Mosing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, D. Keith Mosing sold 114,147 shares of Franks International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $234,001.35.

On Wednesday, May 13th, D. Keith Mosing sold 532,090 shares of Franks International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $1,101,426.30.

FI stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. Franks International NV has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franks International NV will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franks International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,013,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franks International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,889,000 after acquiring an additional 907,980 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in Franks International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Franks International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,777,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 300,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Franks International by 2,484.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 260,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

