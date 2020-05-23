CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CONE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CyrusOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CyrusOne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.19.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -241.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $405,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,029 shares of company stock worth $3,195,142. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 442.6% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in CyrusOne by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 683.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

