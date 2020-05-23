CWM Advisors LLC Invests $260,000 in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 266.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised National Fuel Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

NYSE NFG opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

