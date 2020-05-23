CWM Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 109.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,191 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 947,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 147,878 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 424,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 173,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,335,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,830,000 after buying an additional 41,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.10 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, Director James R. Moxley III bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Waters bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $402,786.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $129,945 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

