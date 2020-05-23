CWM Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 106.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,238.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of BDN opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $145.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

