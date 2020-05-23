CWM Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 0.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GTY opened at $26.77 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.05%.

In other Getty Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $219,100.00. Also, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,131,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,398 shares of company stock worth $3,848,087. Insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. TheStreet cut Getty Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

