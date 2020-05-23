Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Sells $3,854,500.00 in Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $3,854,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Colin Black sold 14,150 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $849,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Colin Black sold 10,850 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $651,217.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Colin Black sold 1,644 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $76,067.88.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion and a PE ratio of -65.25. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $101.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at $135,581,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at about $130,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,680,000 after acquiring an additional 66,026 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 163.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,191,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,963 shares during the period. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

