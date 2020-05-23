Critical Contrast: Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) & Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

This table compares Cabot Microelectronics and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Microelectronics 6.27% 20.36% 8.82% Photronics 5.95% 3.85% 3.13%

Cabot Microelectronics has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cabot Microelectronics and Photronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Microelectronics 2 2 4 0 2.25 Photronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cabot Microelectronics currently has a consensus target price of $140.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.55%. Photronics has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.73%. Given Photronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Photronics is more favorable than Cabot Microelectronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Photronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cabot Microelectronics and Photronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Microelectronics $1.04 billion 3.72 $39.22 million $6.72 19.78 Photronics $550.66 million 1.49 $29.79 million $0.44 28.61

Cabot Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics. Cabot Microelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics beats Photronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.