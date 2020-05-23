Credit Suisse Group Increases Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target to GBX 2,660

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,660 ($34.99) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Experian to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Experian to a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,440 ($32.10).

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 2,676 ($35.20) on Thursday. Experian has a one year low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.99) and a one year high of GBX 2,926 ($38.49). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,363.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,492.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In other Experian news, insider Mike Rogers acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,242 ($29.49) per share, with a total value of £134,520 ($176,953.43).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

