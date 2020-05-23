Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COWN. TheStreet cut shares of Cowen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cowen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

COWN opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.07 million, a P/E ratio of -130.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. Cowen has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $210.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. Cowen had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Research analysts forecast that Cowen will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.24%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon bought 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $121,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 860,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz bought 8,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,706.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $343,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cowen by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cowen by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cowen by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cowen by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cowen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

