Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Coupa Software by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Coupa Software by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Coupa Software by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,408,219.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,641.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,721 shares of company stock worth $33,615,970. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.64.

Shares of COUP opened at $227.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -155.81 and a beta of 1.40. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $228.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

