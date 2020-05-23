Contrasting Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) & Northrim BanCorp (OTCMKTS:NRIM)

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Logansport Financial and Northrim BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Logansport Financial and Northrim BanCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $8.88 million 2.25 $2.25 million N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp $107.43 million 1.31 $20.69 million $3.04 7.26

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 26.81% N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp 16.31% 8.54% 1.07%

Volatility & Risk

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Logansport Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in the Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage loans, loans for single family and multi-family dwellings, home improvement loans, construction loans, commercial buildings loans, farm loans, consumer loans, education loans, and car loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, money market accounts and certificates, remote deposit banking, and e-statements; and business Internet banking services. In addition, it offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, equipment leasing, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. It also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, the company offers other services that include consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, personal finance, online documents, consumer and business debit cards, home equity advantage access cards, and telebanking and automated teller services. Further, it provides personalized checks, overdraft protection for savings accounts, commercial drive-up banking services, automatic transfers and payments, People Pay services, external and wire transfers, bill pay services, direct payroll deposits, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt services, remote deposit capture services, account reconciliation and positive pay services, merchant and cash management programs, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of January 28, 2019, the company operated 15 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.