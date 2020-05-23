Contrasting Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 3 0 0 2.00 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.41%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 90.43%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 26.80% 10.18% 3.63% Granite Point Mortgage Trust 6.36% 1.59% 0.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $137.59 million 3.68 $37.28 million $1.43 8.84 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $246.26 million 1.15 $70.21 million $1.32 3.88

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 196 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

