Contrasting Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) & TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) and TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Commerzbank and TERNA RETE ELET/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerzbank 6.64% 2.79% 0.17% TERNA RETE ELET/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Commerzbank has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TERNA RETE ELET/ADR has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commerzbank and TERNA RETE ELET/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerzbank $14.67 billion 0.30 $1.02 billion N/A N/A TERNA RETE ELET/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Commerzbank has higher revenue and earnings than TERNA RETE ELET/ADR.

Dividends

Commerzbank pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. TERNA RETE ELET/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Commerzbank and TERNA RETE ELET/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerzbank 0 1 0 0 2.00 TERNA RETE ELET/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Commerzbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of TERNA RETE ELET/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Commerzbank beats TERNA RETE ELET/ADR on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, cheques, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services. It also provides money market, and commodities and precious metals products, as well as interest, currency, and liquidity management services; and wealth management services. The company operates approximately 1,000 branches. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures. In addition, the company designs, produces, markets, and repairs industrial and power transformers; develops renewable energy projects; and offers energy solutions, telecommunications, and operation and maintenance services for third parties, as well as undertakes private interconnector projects. Further, it owns the national transmission grid in Italy with approximately 72,800 kilometers of high voltage lines; and 25 interconnection lines. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

