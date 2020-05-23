COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get COMPASS GRP PLC/S alerts:

CMPGY opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.