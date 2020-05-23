Compass Group (LON:CPG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,350

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,540 ($20.26) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf reduced their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Securities dropped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,506 ($19.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,361.31 ($17.91).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,149.50 ($15.12) on Thursday. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion and a PE ratio of 17.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,244.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,660.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.20 ($0.48) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Compass Group will post 8973.0008299 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Bason acquired 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, for a total transaction of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.