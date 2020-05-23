Comparing Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) & KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 103.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ryman Hospitality Properties has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Ryman Hospitality Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 1 2 3 0 2.33 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus target price of $45.17, indicating a potential upside of 41.32%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $17.63, indicating a potential upside of 14.45%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties 4.52% 14.32% 1.73% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 16.08% 8.83% 1.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.60 billion 1.09 $145.79 million $6.86 4.66 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $115.47 million 7.40 $89.96 million $1.67 9.22

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc. under the Gaylord Hotels brand. The Company is a joint venture owner of the 1,501-room Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, which is also managed by Marriott International, Inc. Other owned assets managed by Marriott International, Inc. include Gaylord Springs Golf Links, the Wildhorse Saloon, the General Jackson Showboat, The Inn at Opryland, a 303-room overflow hotel adjacent to Gaylord Opryland and AC Hotel Washington, DC at National Harbor, a 192-room hotel near Gaylord National. The Company also owns and operates media and entertainment assets, including the Grand Ole Opry (opry.com), the legendary weekly showcase of country music's finest performers for over 90 years; the Ryman Auditorium, the storied former home of the Grand Ole Opry located in downtown Nashville; 650 AM WSM, the Opry's radio home; and Ole Red, a country lifestyle and entertainment brand.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

