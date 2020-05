Comparing Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) & McDermott International (NASDAQ:MDRIQ)

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) and McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Chart Industries has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McDermott International has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

35.8% of McDermott International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chart Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of McDermott International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chart Industries and McDermott International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chart Industries 1 2 7 0 2.60 McDermott International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chart Industries currently has a consensus target price of $67.80, indicating a potential upside of 82.21%. Given Chart Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chart Industries is more favorable than McDermott International.

Profitability

This table compares Chart Industries and McDermott International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chart Industries 4.06% 8.13% 4.20% McDermott International -52.07% -349.92% -13.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chart Industries and McDermott International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chart Industries $1.30 billion 1.03 $46.40 million $2.52 14.77 McDermott International $8.43 billion 0.00 -$2.91 billion ($5.95) -0.01

Chart Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than McDermott International. McDermott International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chart Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chart Industries beats McDermott International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments. It provides brazed aluminum, Core-in-Kettle, air cooled, and shell and tube heat exchangers; cold boxes, reactors, and process systems; and axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications. It also offers bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; and cryogenic components, including vacuum insulated pipes, engineered bulk gas installations, specialty liquid nitrogen, end-use equipment, and cryogenic flow meters. In addition, it provides cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, railcars, bulk storage tanks, fuel stations, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas into virtual pipeline applications; large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants; and vacuum insulated containment vessels for the storage of biological materials in medical and veterinary laboratories, biotech/pharmaceutical research facilities, blood and tissue banks, large-scale repositories, and artificial insemination. Further, it designs and manufactures pressure equipment for cryogenic, energy, and petrochemical end markets. Additionally, it provides plant start-up, 24/7 support, monitoring and process optimization, repairing, maintenance, and upgrading services, as well as extended warranties and parts; and operates service locations that undertake installation, service, repair, maintenance, refurbishment, reconfiguration, and relocation of cryogenic products. Chart Industries, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology. It designs, engineers, and constructs upstream offshore oil and gas facilities, downstream oil and gas facilities and pipelines, gas-fired power plants, liquefied natural gas import and export terminals, atmospheric and refrigerated storage vessels and terminals, water storage and treatment facilities, hydrocarbon processing facilities, and refining and petrochemical facilities, as well as performs pipe and module fabrication. The company also provides gas processing, refining, petrochemical and coal gasification technologies, as well as supplies proprietary catalysts, equipment, and related engineering services. It serves national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies, as well as producers of petrochemicals and electric power. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On January 21, 2020, McDermott International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

