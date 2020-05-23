Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,380 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.