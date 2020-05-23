Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEM. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 952,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 352,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 466,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CEM opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

About Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

