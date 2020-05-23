Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $324,874,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 515,450 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $103,689,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 724,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,619,000 after acquiring an additional 233,622 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,273,000 after acquiring an additional 134,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,529,105. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $367.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.18.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

