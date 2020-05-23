Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Xylem were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

Shares of XYL opened at $62.22 on Friday. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.