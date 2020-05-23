Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 1,413 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 34.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,413.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $960.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,281.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,330.33. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

